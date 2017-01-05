Despite Syria truce, car bomb kills 10 in Assad stronghold

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian citizens gather next to damaged cars at the scene where explosion hit a commercial street, in the costal town of Jableh, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. A large explosion hit a Syrian government-held coastal town on Thursday, killing and wounding several people, according to Syria's state TV an attack that undermined a nearly week-old and already shaky Russia- and Turkey-brokered cease-fire. (SANA via AP)