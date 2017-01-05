Baton Rouge pair accused of failed kidnapping; see wild live-stream video made by suspects

Two Baton Rouge people were arrested late Sunday after they live-streamed on Facebook a failed attempt to kidnap a man who they later slashed with a knives and whose vehicle they purposely crashed into, police said.

Tony Green, 23, and Keeston Davis, 25, went to the victim's home in the 6800 block of Titian Avenue, where they opened the front door and unsuccessfully tried to pull the man outside, according to Baton Rouge police reports. They then busted the windows of the home and left.

"This incident was documented live and in progress on (Green's) Facebook page," an officer noted in one of the arrest reports.

Later, Green intentionally crashed into the man's vehicle in the 5000 block of Prescott Road, the reports say. Green hit the vehicle with a hammer before the pair attacked the man with knives.