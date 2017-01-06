Beheading attire and sexy suicide vests? Satire of ISIS wives stirs anger and praise

LONDON (Reuters) - The wives of Islamic State fighters ponder what to wear at a beheading and assess how sexy they look in suicide vests in a BBC satire which has sparked both anger and praise for tackling the fate of women who travel to Syria to join the militants.

In a clip from the BBC's "Revolting" TV comedy show, entitled "Real Housewives of ISIS" which aired on Tuesday, one "wife" of a militant fighter in Syria says: "It's only three days to the beheading and I've got no idea what to wear."

"This is my sixth marriage - I have been widowed five times," another woman says with a sigh before an explosion which prompts her to say: "Six times."

The segment is a parody of the successful reality TV franchise which began in 2006 with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and now has spin-off versions worldwide including one set in Cheshire in northern England.

The women, dressed in hijabs and speaking with clear English accents, also compare their looks in suicide vests while posting the pictures online but then argue over the fact that their attire clashes as two have the same suicide vest.