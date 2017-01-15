Houston Teacher Sentenced To 10 Years For Sex With 13-Year-Old Student

A former teacher in Texas was sentenced to 10-years in prison Friday after admitting to engaging in a consistent sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student. Alexandria Vera, 24, who was a teacher at an Aldine Independent School District middle school near Houston, had pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in November.

Initially, Vera was facing a 30-year sentence for having sex with the boy on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, who she first met as an eighth grader. The relationship reportedly ended in January 2016, according to KPRC.