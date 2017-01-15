Woman With Black Boyfriend Raises Over 14k On GoFundMe After Lamenting Racist Parents

A Tennessee teenager set up a GoFundMe page early this week after her parents’ allegedly stopped supporting her financially because she was with a black student.

Allie Dowdle, 18, of Memphis said on the fundraising page that she has been dating her boyfriend, Michael, for about a year, but her parents are having a difficult time accepting him into the family.

“I showed my parents his picture, and the conversation was over before it even began. My dad did not give me an option: he told me that I was not allowed to see Michael ever again. Why? Strictly because of skin color,” she wrote on the page, adding that her parents were disappointed in her telling her that she “could do so much better.”

The 18-year-old private school student said that her parents are no longer supporting her future, “stripping me of all my resources including my personal savings, my car, my phone, and my education and leaving me on my own to pay for college.”