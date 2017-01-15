Florida Man Accused Of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Pit Bull

A man in Pensacola, Florida, is charged in the repeated sexual assault of a pit bull over about 3½ years.

Bradley Jean Hubbard, 23, was arrested Monday after a roommate accused him of assaulting his family dog, Baby Girl, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

The accuser told police she estimated she had seen Hubbard take the dog to his bedroom for sexual abuse at least 100 times. She claimed she witnessed Hubbard assault the dog when she looked through a hole in his door that had been caused by a violent outburst.

The witness also said she heard the dog cry out in pain during episodes that she said escalated during 2016. She told police Hubbard brushed off questions by saying the victimized animal was in heat, according to 11 Alive.com.