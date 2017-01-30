Google makes a strong statement by putting Japanese internment camp survivor on home page

Google is the most recent company to fire back at President Trump's travel ban 3 Hours Ago | 01:33

Amid outcry over a wide-reaching immigration crackdown, Google is featuring a Japanese-American civil rights activist who was interned during World War II.

On Monday, Google's U.S. homepage features Fred Toyosaburo Korematsu, a Japanese-American who tried to enlist in the military during World War II, but was turned away due to his ethnicity, according to Google's official blog.