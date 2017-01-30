Google is the most recent company to fire back at President Trump's travel ban 3 Hours Ago | 01:33
Amid outcry over a wide-reaching immigration crackdown, Google is featuring a Japanese-American civil rights activist who was interned during World War II.
On Monday, Google's U.S. homepage features Fred Toyosaburo Korematsu, a Japanese-American who tried to enlist in the military during World War II, but was turned away due to his ethnicity, according to Google's official blog.
Google makes a strong statement by putting Japanese internment camp survivor on home page
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:03 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment