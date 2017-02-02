Grisly details emerge as Canada mourns mosque rampage victims

Alexandre Bissonnette is accused of opening fire at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayer, killing six people and wounding others. USA TODAY NETWORK

Thousands are expected to mourn Thursday at funeral services for three victims of Sunday's shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque as details of the carnage continue to emerge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre are among Canadian leaders planning to attend the service at Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal, 160 miles from Quebec City. There are no licensed Islamic funeral parlors in Quebec City, home to about 10,000 Muslims.

"It's not just the Muslim community, it's not just the people of Quebec. Everyone is suffering from this," Coderre said.