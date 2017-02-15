Morning Joe: "Michael Flynn Fallout 'Looks Like The Steps Leading To A Total Meltdown'"

Gen. Tony Thomas, head of the military's Special Operations Command, expressed concern about upheaval inside the White House. "Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil. I hope they sort it out soon because we're a nation at war," he said at a military conference on Tuesday."

Top Talkers: The Morning Joe panel discusses the continued fallout from the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who knew what and when and what it could mean for the WH.

Mika: Michael Flynn Fallout 'Looks Like The Steps Leading To A Total Meltdown' | Morning Joe | MSNBC