Joe Scarborough Tells Stephen Colbert Why His Show Won't Book Kellyanne Conway

Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:59 AM
Joe Scarborough laid into President Donald Trump on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” Tuesday for having a chaotic first month in office. He also addressed during his appearance recent news that his show, “Morning Joe,” would not book Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.

“It got to a point where Kellyanne would keep coming out and everything she said was disproven like five minutes later,” Scarborough said. 

