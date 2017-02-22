Joe Scarborough laid into President Donald Trump on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” Tuesday for having a chaotic first month in office. He also addressed during his appearance recent news that his show, “Morning Joe,” would not book Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.
“It got to a point where Kellyanne would keep coming out and everything she said was disproven like five minutes later,” Scarborough said.
Joe Scarborough Tells Stephen Colbert Why His Show Won't Book Kellyanne Conway
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:59 AM
