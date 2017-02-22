Muslim Activists' Fundraiser For Vandalized Jewish Cemetery Soars Past Initial Goal

The campaign has raised more than $80,000 to help restore the sacred space

A fundraiser led by American Muslims has raised more than $80,000 to help repair a vandalized Jewish cemetery ― more than four times the initial goal.

After hearing on Monday that nearly 200 graves were found damaged at Missouri’s Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, activists Linda Sarsour and Tarek El-Messidi created an online LaunchGood fundraiser, calling on Muslims to show solidarity with Jews who have been disturbed by this desecration of sacred space.

The campaign reached its goal of $20,000 within three hours of launching on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the page had soared past $80,000. The fundraiser will remain open until March 21. The funds collected will first go toward restoring the 124-year-old Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, and any additional funds raised will “assist other vandalized Jewish centers nationwide,” according to the LaunchGood page.