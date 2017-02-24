Boehner 'Started Laughing' When Republicans Vowed to Replace Obamacare

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) has been watching the controversy over health care play out from the sidelines, and he understands better than most how hard it is to forge a compromise within his party, even under the best of circumstances.

Boehner is no fan of President Donald Trump, and declared last December that the election campaign had been “the most bizarre political year that we've seen in 100 years.” In the new Trumpian political era, Boehner is persona non grata among many Republicans he once led.

During a healthcare conference in Orlando, Florida today, the savvy, chain-smoking veteran lawmaker with the year-round tan declared that repeal and replacement of Obamacare are “not going to happen.” as Politico reported.

While Boehner for years led his party in staunch opposition to the Affordable Care Act and initiated legal action to block key provisions of the law, he said today that “Most of the framework of the Affordable Care Act” will survive, adding that “Republicans never ever agree on healthcare.”