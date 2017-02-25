Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the legendary boxing champion Muhammad Ali, was detained by immigration officials at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for hours on Feb. 7, according to several reports.
Mancini claimed that officials held and questioned Ali Jr. for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?” according to the Courier-Journal.
Muhammad Ali's Son Detained for Hours at Florida Airport by Immigration
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment