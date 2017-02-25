Authorities in Florida say arson is to blame for a fire at a mosque early Friday morning, marking the third time in less than a year that a Tampa-area Islamic center has been set ablaze.
Trump’s presidential campaign, which trafficked heavily in anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric, corresponded ― perhaps not coincidentally, some researchers argue ― with a rise in hate crimes targeting Muslims across the U.S.
Somebody Set Fire To Another Mosque In America Last Night
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:34 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment