San Diego County Republican Rep. Darrell Issa said Friday night that a special prosecutor should be tapped to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, a stance that mirrors the calls of congressional Democrats to sideline the U.S attorney general from such inquiries.
GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a special prosecutor should investigate Russian election interference
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:14 PM
