Photos Showing 'Shameful' Scenes At VA Hospital Prompt Investigation

“The man laid down on the floor, and they went in there and picked him up and set him back in the chair,” one veteran recalled.

Photos taken inside a North Carolina veterans hospital that show a veteran lying on the floor and another slouched in a wheelchair while writhing in pain are drawing outcry online and an internal investigation.

“It was the worst thing to ever happen in my life,” Vietnam War veteran Jesse Lee, 63, who identified himself as the man photographed in the wheelchair, said as he described his agony to The Huffington Post on Wednesday.

Lee, who lost his leg to diabetes, said he was among several people waiting at the Durham VA Center on Feb. 24 after experiencing severe phantom leg pain.

Another veteran’s wife snapped the waiting room photos and posted them on Facebook on Saturday. They’ve since gone viral, catching the attention of Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.) and Sen. John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, who called the scene “shameful.”

Lee, who said he has been a patient at the hospital for 16 years, said it’s not uncommon to wait about three hours to see someone. But last week’s visit was one for the books.

“It was really, really bad,” he said while recalling his pain. “I waited about two hours and went up to the nurse’s desk to find out if there was something they could do because I could no longer stand the pain, it was making me sick in my stomach. But they told me to go sit back down in the waiting room. Then after about an hour I asked if there was something they could do.”

In the end, Lee said, “I sat there for five hours in this pain.”