BREAKING NEWS: Hawaii will be the first state to challenge travel ban in court

Tue Mar 7, 2017 8:02 PM
Hawaii plans to challenge President Trump's new travel ban, according to legal documents as well as tweets from one of the lawyers involved

The state will file its complaint and temporary restraining order in federal court by Wednesday, according to a document published on the website of the Hogan Lovells law firm, based in Washington. 

"Here we go," tweeted Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal Tuesday night. "Proud to stand w/State of Hawaii challenging Pres. Trump's 'new' Executive Order issued yesterday."

