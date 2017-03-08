Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Raqqa city stand near their tent in Ras al-Ain province (Reuters)
Children living in war-torn Syria, some as young as 12, are self-harming, taking drugs, and attempting suicide to escape the horrors they have endured after six years of conflict, an international aid group said on Monday.
Syrian children turn to suicide, self-harm amid horrors of war
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 6:26 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment