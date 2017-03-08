Newsvine

Syrian children turn to suicide, self-harm amid horrors of war

View Original Article: Al Arabiya English
Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Raqqa city stand near their tent in Ras al-Ain province (Reuters)

Children living in war-torn Syria, some as young as 12, are self-harming, taking drugs, and attempting suicide to escape the horrors they have endured after six years of conflict, an international aid group said on Monday.

One in four children, around 2.5 million, are on the brink of developing a mental health disorder, said Save the Children in the most comprehensive report of its kind to document the mental health of children in Syria.

