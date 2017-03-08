40,000 displaced from Mosul as Iraqi forces near old city

A man cries while he carries his daughter as he walks from ISIS-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017. (Reuters)

More than 40,000 people have been displaced in the last week from the Iraqi city of Mosul, where U.S.-backed forces launched a fresh push towards the ISIS-held old city center on Sunday and closed in on the main government complex.

Defeating ISIS in Mosul would crush the Iraqi wing of the caliphate declared by the group's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in 2014, over parts of Iraq and Syria.