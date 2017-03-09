There have been 3 violent attacks against Indians in the US in the past 13 days

Americans for Refugees and Immigrants Executive Director Anny Khan speaks during a peace vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images

Harnish Patel, who had lived in the US with his family for 14 years, was shot and killed outside of his home late Thursday night in Lancaster, South Carolina, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The FBI is currently investigating whether other attacks against Indians in the past few weeks are hate crimes, specifically the attacks against two men in Kansas and against a Sikh man in Kent, Washington, reported the Seattle Times.

These three attacks have deepened the fear among South Asian and immigrant communities that President Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric and executive orders encourage violence against them.