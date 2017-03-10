Kurdish-led force likely to capture Islamic State's Raqqa

BEIRUT (AP) — Backed by the United States, a multi-ethnic group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces is likely to lead the operation to capture the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the Islamic State group's de facto capital.

The group has been the most effective and trusted force by the United States to battle IS in the northern and eastern parts of Syria. The SDF was predominantly Kurdish but over the past months, more Arabs have been recruited by the group ahead of the battle for Raqqa which has a predominantly Arab population.

Cihan Sheikh Ehmed, an SDF spokeswoman, said the coalition has between 50,000 and 54,000 fighters, and more than half of them are Arabs.

The SDF is now backed by hundreds of U.S. Marines and Rangers who will provide artillery fire support as they advance toward Raqqa.