The simplest explanation for Donald Trump’s new positions on everything from Syria to interest rates? Ignorance.
Whether Trump was intentionally misleading or not, he has offered reason to question the credibility of his campaign promises this week. In recent days, the president has changed positions on a range of issues, from fiscal policy to foreign wars and taxes to trade.
Here’s a quick rundown:
All the President's Flip-Flops
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 5:35 PM
