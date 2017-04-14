Powerful 'We Are Sikh' Ads Counter Hate And Spread Awareness

Sikhism’s more than 25 million followers embrace progressive values including gender equality, religious tolerance, social justice and community service.

An American Sikh advocacy group launched a $1.3 million ad campaign Friday in an effort to spread awareness about their religion and curb hate-driven crimes toward their community.

The National Sikh Campaign created the commercials, which are scheduled to run during select times nationally on CNN and Fox News, as well as TV channels in Fresno, California, home to one of the largest populations of Sikhs in the U.S. and a hotbed of hate crimes.

The group said the “We Are Sikhs” ad campaign aims to tackle misconceptions about the religion and its followers.

“We’re the least understood major faith in the United States,” said Gurwin Singh Ahuja, executive director of the National Sikh Campaign and former Obama administration staffer. “And that leads to a whole host of issues.”

“Kids get bullied. Mothers have to be extra cautious to make sure their kids aren’t being harassed,” he continued. “There’s significant employment discrimination. And in some cases, people have even been killed.”