Boston Marathon bombings — A look back

Police react to second explosion

Bill Iffrig, 78, lies on the ground as police officers react to a second explosion at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. Iffrig, of Lake Stevens, Wash., was running his third Boston Marathon and near the finish line when he was knocked down by one of the two bomb blasts. (Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Twin bombings shattered the euphoria near the Boston Marathon’s finish line on April 15, 2013.

Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, brothers of Central Asian origin, planted two pressure-cooker bombs along the route of the marathon, killing three people and wounding at least 260.