Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About Telling you something you don't already know . . . Articles: 348 Seeds: 8007 Comments: 90524 Since: Jul 2007

Boston Marathon bombings — A look back

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sat Apr 15, 2017 4:23 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Police react to second explosion

Bill Iffrig, 78, lies on the ground as police officers react to a second explosion at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. Iffrig, of Lake Stevens, Wash., was running his third Boston Marathon and near the finish line when he was knocked down by one of the two bomb blasts. (Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Twin bombings shattered the euphoria near the Boston Marathon’s finish line on April 15, 2013.

Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, brothers of Central Asian origin, planted two pressure-cooker bombs along the route of the marathon, killing three people and wounding at least 260.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor