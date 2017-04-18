These mothers of suicides don't think marijuana is harmless

Sally Schindel sits in front of a painting of her son Andrew Zorn, who took his own life after saying he became addicted to marijuana. She talked of his life and the problems marijuana cause for their family at her home in Prescott, Ariz. on April 4, 2017. (Photo: Patrick Breen for Yahoo News)

The five years leading up to that day in the driveway had been a nightmarish downward spiral, “something no parent should go through,” she said. Schindel described how Andy began smoking marijuana regularly and soon experienced major depression, psychosis, “countless” threats of suicide, five psychiatric hospitalizations, and two court orders for mental health treatment.

As lobbyists and some state governments work to legalize marijuana for medical and recreational use throughout the U.S., Schindel has become an outspoken critic of the potential legislation, convinced that high-potency marijuana led her son down a chaotic road of severe mental health issues and ultimately suicide.