Daughter of man gunned down in Facebook video: 'I saw the fear in my father's eyes'

A daughter of the man whose killing was recorded and posted on Facebook Sunday told ABC News in an emotional interview that the video "forever will be in my mind because I saw the fear in my father's eyes."

In the video of the Cleveland, Ohio, shooting, which has since been removed from Facebook, Robert Godwin Sr., 74, can be seen raising his hands in an apparent attempt to ward off his attacker before he is shot in the head.

The suspected gunman, Steve Stephens, has been on the run ever since and there have been no credible sightings of him.

Godwin's daughter, Tonya Godwin Baines, told ABC News today that it "feels like our heart is just ripped out of our chest. For somebody to brutally murder my father like that is unbelievable."

Baines said her father was the epitome of a family man who "would give you the shirt off his back."

Just to know that I will never ever hear my father's voice again is devastating," Baines said. "My father was such an honest man that didn't drink, didn't smoke, no crime; he was just picking up cans [when he was shot]."