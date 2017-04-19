What is 420, how is April 20 marked by cannabis users and what the origins of 'Weed Day'? All you need to know

WEED Day is an unofficial celebration dedicated to cannabis that is marked in various locations around the world every year.

Revellers gather to smoke or consume marijuana together, with some using the occasion to push for the legalisation of the drug.

Weed Day falls on April 20 every year.

In the US calendar, this date is written as 4/20 – digits that have become synonymous with cannabis culture.

Many believe that 420 culture first stemmed from the San Rafael High School in California.