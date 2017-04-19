Victims of neo-Nazi trolling in Whitefish, Mont., strike back in court

This week, the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of Tanya Gersh, a Jewish mother and business owner from Whitefish, Mont., who was the main target of a vicious anti-Semitic “troll storm” launched by neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin this past December.

Background: The drama began after Sherry Spencer, mother of well-known white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, authored a blog post claiming that Gersh, a real estate agent, had tried to pressure her to sell a building she owned in downtown Whitefish and publicly denounce her son’s political views or risk drawing protesters to her property. (Gersh and the SPLC describe a very different sequence of events in their complaint.) Anglin repeated Sherry Spencer’s claims on his neo-Nazi website, Daily Stormer, and urged followers to “take action” against Gersh and other members of the small Jewish community in Whitefish, a city of approximately 7,000.