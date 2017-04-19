Newsvine

Sanders-Backing Socialist Wins Big In Georgia City Council Race

Khalid Kamau, a leading Black Lives Matter activist and democratic socialist, won his city council race in South Fulton, Georgia.

(Following the Yoruban African tradition, kamau prefers the lower-case spelling of his name, according to the biography on his campaign website.)

The attorney and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Atlanta was also a former national convention delegate for the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and defeated Council District 6 opponent Charlean Parks, 67 to 33 percent.

He has worked as an organizer in Atlanta’s “Fight for $15,” the labor union-backed minimum wage campaign, as well as for the Georgia state House Democratic Caucus.

As a city council candidate, kamau campaigned on a platform of helping families earn a living wage and obtain affordable housing. 

