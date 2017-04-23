Terrorism in France: What ISIS Hopes to Get out of Attacking France so Close to the Elections

On Friday Paris prosecutor François Molins announced the name of the man who had fatally shot a police officer on the Champs-Élysées Thursday night before being shot dead as he tried to flee the scene. Karim Cheurfi, the prosecutor said, was a convicted criminal who had spoken about wanting to kill police officers.

On the ground by his body, police said they found a handwritten note defending the Islamic State militant group (ISIS). The timing of the attack seemed calculated. Thursday marked the last day of campaigning for France’s presidential election.

The first round of voting takes place Sunday with the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen likely to make it to the second, runoff round. The polls have consistently indicated that she will then lose this round—which will take place on May 7—to the centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Cheurfi’s attack could change that.