Donald Trump: Marine Le Pen is 'strongest candidate' in French election | The Guardian

Donald Trump has offered a tacit endorsement of Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election, describing the far-right leader as the “strongest” candidate in the first-round vote this Sunday.

The US president told the Associated Press that although he was not “explicitly endorsing” the leader of the Front National, she was the “strongest on borders, and she’s the strongest on what’s been going on in France.”

“Whoever is the toughest on radical Islamic terrorism, and whoever is the toughest at the borders, will do well in the election,” he said.

Typically, US presidents avoid speculation on overseas elections. But Trump suggested his opinion was no different from any other: “Everybody is making predictions on who is going to win. I’m no different than you.”