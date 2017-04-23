IS claims deadly attack on FSB office in Russia

The assailant of a Russian FSB building, whose headquarters are seen in 2010, was shot dead, the agency said - AFP Photo/OLEG KASHIN

The Islamic State jihadist group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack Friday on an office of Russia's main domestic intelligence agency, the FSB, in the country's far east, a US-based monitoring group said.

The Amaq report came one day after the Islamic State group claimed an attack in Paris that left a policeman dead and two other officers wounded.