French presidential election: Poll tracker and latest odds

TLe Pen, terror-attack, polls, he race for the French presidency has entered its final moments, with the public going to the polls today for the first round of voting

Emmanuel Macron is locked in a duel with the far-Right leader Marine Le Pen at the top of the polls. Centrist Macron, the former protégé of François Hollande, is now the bookies' favourite to become president, with the average of the latest polls showing him marginally ahead of Le Pen. However, Thursday's terror attack in Paris could alter this situation.

Meanwhile, communist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon is surging in the polls and has drawn level with François Fillon in third place, and within four points of Macron.

The election begins today, April 23, taking place across two rounds.

Given the large number of undecided voters in this year's race, any one of these four candidates could make it through to the second round.