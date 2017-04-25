Six days before marking his first 100 days in office, President Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president in more than 70 years, a pair of polls published Sunday found
According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, just 42 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance as president, while 53 percent disapprove.
Polls: Trump approaches 100 days with lowest job approval rating in more than 70 years.
Mon Apr 24, 2017
