Members of the Iraqi federal police flash the victory gesture as they sit on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on a road in west Mosul on April 21, 2017 (AFP)

ISIS has moved its headquarters from Syria's Raqqa to Deir Ezzour, according to a report published by Fox News this week.

The move is seen as an indicator of a potential breakdown within the terrorist organization. Raqqa, Syria, Deir-Ezzour, terrorist-organization,