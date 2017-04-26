Fox News anchor accuses White House of 'trying to cover up Michael Flynn scandal'

A Fox News anchor has accused the White House of behaving in a way consistent with a “cover-up” over the actions of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Although the network is frequently accused of being a cheerleader for President Donald Trump, host Shepard Smith did not hold back in his comments, made after the House Oversight Committee said Mr Flynn appeared to have broken the law in receiving payments from Russian organisations and the Turkish Government.
2017-04-26
