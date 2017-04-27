Discovery of plastic-eating caterpillar could prove a boon in waste disposal

The holes in this plastic bag were created by 10 wax worms in 30 minutes. (Cesar Hernandez/CSIC)

An accidental discovery of a caterpillar that eats plastic could one day lead to the elimination of plastic waste, researchers hope.

The fast-eating caterpillar known as Galleria mellonella, a wax worm, is sometimes used as fish bait. But the caterpillars are also known to beekeepers as parasitic pests that lay eggs in hives where the offspring grow and feed on beeswax.

Paolo Bombelli, lead author on the paper published in Current Biology, said the discovery occurred purely by accident. His colleague Frederica Bertocchini, an amateur beekeeper (and a co-author of the paper), was puzzled after finding holes in the plastic bags in which she'd deposited wax worms removed from her beehives. She asked him what he thought about it.