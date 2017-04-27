Palm Desert Man Gets Nine-Year Sentence for Molesting Eight Students

Indio, CA – A former Indian Wells elementary school teacher who admitted molesting eight of his students was sentenced Friday to nine years in state prison.

Bryan had inappropriate conduct allegations lodged against him dating back years. The educator was suspected of committing a lewd act in 1992 but wasn't charged because of a lack of evidence, according to the investigator.

Bryan started working for the Desert Sands Unified School District in 1986 and retired from the district in August 2012.

A lawsuit filed in January 2013 on behalf of two victims against the school district, Gerald R. Ford Elementary's principal and Bryan alleged he was "known to engage in inappropriate touching and other lewd conduct" but was allowed "to continue teaching and remain unsupervised with young female students."