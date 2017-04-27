Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About Telling you something you don't already know . . . Articles: 348 Seeds: 8007 Comments: 90524 Since: Jul 2007

Students who avoid making eye contact could be guiltyof racism, Oxford University says

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTelegraph
Seeded on Thu Apr 27, 2017 7:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The university’s Equality and Diversity Unit has advised students that “not speaking directly to people” could be deemed a “racial microaggression” which can lead to “mental ill-health”.

Other examples of “everyday racism” include asking someone where they are “originally” from, students were told.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor