The university’s Equality and Diversity Unit has advised students that “not speaking directly to people” could be deemed a “racial microaggression” which can lead to “mental ill-health”.
Other examples of “everyday racism” include asking someone where they are “originally” from, students were told.
Students who avoid making eye contact could be guiltyof racism, Oxford University says
Thu Apr 27, 2017
