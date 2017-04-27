Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About Telling you something you don't already know . . . Articles: 348 Seeds: 8007 Comments: 90524 Since: Jul 2007

Nordstrom is selling jeans caked in fake dirt for hundreds of dollars - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Thu Apr 27, 2017 7:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

These jeans, coated in fake mud, cost $425. Seriously. (Screen image)

Nordstrom is selling “mud-stained” jeans to the tune of $425.

They’re called the “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans” and come with some sort of fake mud substance caked all over them. (It’s not clear what that substance is.) The knees, pockets and crotch of the jeans appear bear most of the faux brown muck.

And as CNN discovered, “the dirt does not wash out, because it’s actually not real dirt.”

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor