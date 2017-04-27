Nordstrom is selling jeans caked in fake dirt for hundreds of dollars - The Washington Post

These jeans, coated in fake mud, cost $425. Seriously. (Screen image)

Nordstrom is selling “mud-stained” jeans to the tune of $425.

They’re called the “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans” and come with some sort of fake mud substance caked all over them. (It’s not clear what that substance is.) The knees, pockets and crotch of the jeans appear bear most of the faux brown muck.

And as CNN discovered, “the dirt does not wash out, because it’s actually not real dirt.”