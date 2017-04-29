These teens got rid of a homophobic politician in just three hours ·

A group of teenage students have pushed through the resignation of an anti-gay politician within three hours of starting a campaign against him.

The now former politician, who sat as an MP in the British House of Commons for the Isle of Wight seat, Andrew Turner, resigned after a politics student posted about an exchange with the legislator.

The student, Ester Poucher, posted on Facebook that Turner had made homophobic comments. The politician reportedly said being gay was “dangerous to society”, and that he was anti-gay because of religious reasons.

A-Level politics student Poucher, 16, wrote on Facebook: “He told us that he’d been invited (to the local Pride event), but wasn’t intending to go. This is because (and this is a direct quote) he thinks that homosexuality is ‘wrong’ and ‘dangerous to society’.

Another student, Toby Sheard, exclusively told PinkNews that he was left “scared” following the derogatory comments.

The 17-year-old said: “Once the meeting was over it hit me what he had said, I was a danger, it was wrong to treat me as normal. This form of attitude shouldn’t be allowed in our society, especially in our government.

“Later in the meeting, I tried to push him for why he held this belief, he dodged the question three times until admitting it was for a religious reason. The fact that we have MPs with these views in our governing party scares me that we could easily see ourselves going back into the past.”