Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment in the Russia probe and notified the Senate Intelligence Committee that he will not comply with a subpoena.

Five Times Donald Trump Has Bashed Pleading The Fifth | MTP Daily | MSNBC