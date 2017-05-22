Obama makes surprise visit to Jerusalem's Western Wall | The Guardian

Senator Barack Obama places a note between the ancient stones of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City as the rabbi of the holy place Shmuel Rabinowitz looks on. Photograph: Getty Images

Jerusalem - July 24, 2008

Barack Obama ended his trip to Israel this morning with a surprise visit to Jerusalem's Western Wall, before heading to Berlin.

Wearing a yarmulke, the Democratic candidate placed a prayer in the wall.

Yesterday Obama pledged his "unshakeable commitment to Israel's security," after a day of meetings with the country's most senior leaders and a helicopter flight into a town that has borne the brunt of rockets attacks from Gaza.