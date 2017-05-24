White-Owned Restaurants Shamed for Serving Ethnic Food: It's Cultural Appropriation - Reason.com

If you're a white person, you have no business running a restaurant that serves Asian, Latin, African, or Indian cuisine.

That's according to the creators of a "white-owned appropriative restaurants" list, which accuses several Oregon establishments of engaging in cultural appropriation—a tool of "a white supremacist culture."

The list, a Google Docs spreadsheet, includes about 60 Portland-area restaurants, the names of their white owners, and the kind of cuisine they serve. (For example, the list informs us that Burmasphere "was founded by a white man who ate Burmese food in San Francisco.") The spreadsheet also lists competing restaurants that are owned by people of color and urges customers to try them instead.