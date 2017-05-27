Coptic Saint Verena, the Egyptian who taught Europe personal hygiene

Many Egyptians do not know that this Egyptian woman - Coptic Saint Verena - was buried in Europe in the fourth century. Many historians consider her the mother of nuns in Europe. She died in 344 AD, a church was built over her body in Switzerland. 70 churches in Switzerland and 30 churches in Germany bear her name.

Verena, whose name means ‘the good fruit’, is originally from Garagous near Luxor. Her icons are always drawn uniquely. In one hand, she holds a jar of water and in the second a comb because it is she who taught the Germanic and the Gaul the traditions of personal hygiene and herbal medicine.

She succeeded with her love and dedication in attracting the pagan cruel Germanic people to faith and civilization while the swords of the Romans failed.