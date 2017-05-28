Melania Trump Reveals She's Catholic

First Lady Melania Trump has revealed that she's a practicing Roman Catholic.

It was confirmed by her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, on May 24, hours after Pope Francis blessed a rosary for her at the Vatican, reports the Daily Mail.

"Anti-Catholic prejudice was still very much in the mainstream of American life when JFK decided to seek the presidency in 1960," explains the JFK Library. "Only one Catholic, Governor Alfred E. Smith of New York, had ever been the presidential nominee of one of the major parties. Smith’s 1928 campaign was dogged by claims that he would build a tunnel connecting the White House and the Vatican and would amend the Constitution to make Catholicism the nation’s established religion."