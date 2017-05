Memorial day is supposed to be the day Americans come together to pay respect to the people who've died while serving the country—or, if you're Ivanka Trump, make popsicles.

On Sunday, the Ivanka Trump brand posted a painfully tone deaf tweet just in time for the holiday.

"Ivanka Trump HQ ✔@IvankaTrumpHQ

"Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay: http://bit.ly/2r2bNmg

"5:00 PM - 28 May 2017