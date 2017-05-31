'Wonder Woman' women-only screenings cause uproar

"Wonder Woman" may be a feminist icon, but some male moviegoers aren't happy about some scheduled women-only screenings of the film.

The controversy began when the famous Alamo Drafthouse cinema in Austin, Texas, announced it would be hosting a screening of the new movie, which stars Gal Gadot as the superhero.

"Apologies, gentlemen, but we're embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night at the Alamo Ritz," the announcement read. "And when we say 'People Who Identify As Women Only,' we mean it. Everyone working at this screening -- venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team -- will be female."