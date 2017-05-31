American companies surge ahead in the fight against climate change

Both people and wildlife at home and around the world are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, from more extreme storms to rising sea levels. And without urgent, accelerated action, those effects will only worsen.

While current efforts in Washington stand to undo climate change policies, many of America’s largest companies are emerging as leaders in setting clean energy targets that will reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere and help to curb climate change.

Nearly half of all Fortune 500 companies are taking increasingly ambitious actions to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and use more renewable energy, according to a new report. The emission reductions from these efforts are equivalent to taking 45 coal-fired power plants offline every year. Fortune 100 companies are doing even better—nearly two-thirds have already set clean energy goals.

Some of these companies are pushing the envelope even further: