Mosques in Manchester refuse to deal with bomber Salman Abedi's body

Abedi blew himself up at Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena last week, killing 22 people, including a number of children, and injuring 60 others. The terrorist operation was recorded as the worst in Britain since the July 7, 2005 bombings.

Mosques, Islamic centers and municipal councils in the city of Manchester, north of England, have refused to perform funeral prayers for suicide bomber Salman Abedi or burry his body inside the city.

